Kenya U-17 hopeful as Egypt test knocks at UNAF tournament

The Harambee Stars juniors will open their campaign against the host on Saturday

The Under-17 coach Michael Amenga is confident that the team will perform well against in a Union of North African Federations (UNAF) U-18 Tournament match on Saturday.

The opener will be staged at the Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium, starting 4.15 pm.

Amenga admitted that after a thorough training session, he is confident that his charges are equal to the challenge that their younger Pharaoh's counterparts will pose.

Article continues below

“This session was meant for us to brush through some technical aspects of the game that we will be looking to implement tomorrow (Saturday)," the tactician told Kenya's FA's portal in .

“The boys are well prepared and highly motivated. We know Egypt is one of the top nations on the continent but we are also equal to the task and we’ll give a good account of ourselves."

Fixtures: Egypt vs Kenya (Saturday, April 6, Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT), vs Kenya (Wednesday, April 10, Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT), Kenya vs (Friday, April 12, Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT) vs Kenya (Sunday, April 14, Tolip Borg El Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT).