Kenya U-17 held by visiting Ugandan side in a friendly

The Harambee Stars juniors are expected to jet out of the country on Thursday ahead of the tournament kick off

U-17 was held to a 0-0 draw by their Ugandan counterparts in a friendly played on Tuesday.

The junior team is preparing for the upcoming Union of North African Football Federations (UNAF) U-18 tournament.

The competition is expected to run from April 6 to April 10 in . Coach Amenga, who oversaw the draw at the Utalii Grounds, admitted that the match was the toughest test for the team since they moved to camp.

“This was one of the toughest matches we have played so far, which is good, as we are in for a tougher challenge in ," Amenga is quoted by the Kenyan FA website.

"I now have a clear picture of my final squad and I am confident that those who will make it to the team will give a good account of themselves."

Former Kenyan keeper Francis Onyiso was earlier appointed to join the technical team and will be in charge of goalkeeper training.

The tournament will consist of the host, Egypt, , , and Kenya.

will be out to participate in the Afcon U-17 competition that takes place in .