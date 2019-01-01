Kenya U-17 fall to Egypt as UNAF tournament kicks off in Alexandria

The Harambee Stars juniors have three days to prepare for the next match against Algeria

Mahmoud Saber’s late goal sunk Harambee Stars Under-17 in the opening match of the Union of North African Federations (UNAF) U-18 Tournament played on Saturday.

The match which was held in ’s Northern City of Alexandria was poised at 0-0 at half-time, but the Kenyan side could not deal with late pressure from the young Pharaoh’s and succumbed to the late defeat.

The juniors will have some days to rest and train before facing on April 10th on the same stadium. They will also play neighbours and later in the tournament.

XI: 18 Maxwell Mulili (GK), 8. Arnold Onyango (C), 6. Alphonse Omija, 20. Boniface Mwangemi, 21. Telvin Maina, 2. Hillary Okoth, 12. Nicholas Omondi, 10. Abdulmalik Hussein, 11. Mathew Mwendwa, 16. Patrick Ngunyi, 9. Kevington Machika.

Subs: 1. Brian Olang’o (GK), 17. Bixente Lizarazu, 5. Lawrence Otieno, 3. Christopher Raila, 23. Keith Imbali, 7. Saidi Musa, 13. Daniel Odhiambo, 15. Isaiah Abwal, 19. Lesley Owino, 22. Issa Wafula.