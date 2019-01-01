Kenya U15 earns first win in MIC tournament in Spain

The Kenyan Boys will now wait for the quarter-finals draw on Friday

The U15 team won their first match at the ongoing Mediterranean International Cup in .

The juniors won the match over the Eastern FC side from North America on Thursday. The David Ouma led team had lost their first two matches against NT Terres and Junior CF of Spain.

Teddy Sirma and Joseph Munala scored the goals that ensured that Kenya picked their first points at the MIC tournament at the Llagostera Grounds in Costa Brava. The two goals opened Kenya’s goal account as they failed to score in the previous matches.

The Junior Stars will now wait to see who they are going to face in the quarter-finals and the draw will be conducted on Friday.

Junior Star's performances are a welcome change to what the Kenya U17's managed in the Unaf tournament in .

Michael Amenga and his charges failed to win a single match after facing , , and .