Kenya transfer window dates revealed by FKF Leagues and Competition Department

Clubs will have up to three months to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2020/21 season

Football Federation (FKF) Leagues and Competitions Department has confirmed the transfer window will open on Monday, August 10.

Since the annulment of the league owing to Covid-19, plans in Kenyan football have been moving at snail's pace. With clubs set to strengthen, no communication had been put across regarding the period of transfers, but the puzzle has now been solved.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to notify all clubs scheduled to participate in the ... and other stakeholders, that the primary transfer window for the 2020/21 season shall officially open on Monday, August 10, and Monday, August 17 for the [Kenyan] Premier League and the [National] Super League respectively," the statement obtained by Goal read.

More teams

Teams will have up to three months to ensure they bring onboard players they feel are capable of adding worth to their clubs.

"The window shall open for twelve weeks and close on Monday, November 2 for the [Kenyan] Premier League and Monday, November 9 the [National] Super League at 1700Hrs.

"The window for international transfers closes on Monday, November 2 at 2359Hrs."

The committee has further communicated new dates for commencement of the new season will be communicated.

"The Competitions Calendar including the commencement dates for both Leagues shall be communicated in due course."

On April 30, FKF confirmed as the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

"The top-tier took a break mid-March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic with no definite return date. By the time, K'Ogalo were leading the table with 54 points after playing 23 matches.

However, Kenyan Premier League Limited protested the move stating the Federation had no legal mandate to annul the league and raised the same with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The Tribunal is set to rule over the same before the end of August.

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) followed suit by annulling their league. With 80% of matches played, Vipers SC were crowned and given the right to represent Uganda in the Caf .

Former champions KCCA FC who were second were given the mandate to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.

For , it was different; the league was played to completion. Simba SC won it as well as the .

Article continues below

While Wekundu wa Msimbazi will represent the nation in Caf Champions League, Namungo will play in the second-tier competition.