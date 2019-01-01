Kenya and Tanzania to renew rivalry in the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers

After their last meeting in the Cecafa final, the two nations are set to clash once again in the preliminary round of the continent's competition

and are set to renew their rivalry once more when they meet in the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.

Harambee Starlets and their Tanzanian counterparts are set to meet in the first round of qualifiers which are expected to be staged in April 2020.

The two rivals last met in the final of the Cecafa Women's Championship in Tanzania in November with David Ouma managing to guide Harambee Starlets to a 2-0 win which gave them their maiden title.

Meanwhile, have been paired with their neighbours Burundi as eight nations got a bye into the second round of qualifications.

Ethiopia and Djibouti will face off as Malawi and Eswatini battle to see which team progresses to the next phase of qualification.

, , , Equatorial Guinea, , Mali, Ghana and are the nations which will start their respective campaigns in the second round of qualifications.

The first-round matches will be played in April 2020, with the first and second leg ties expected to be staged between April 6 and 14.

First-round fixtures:

Zambia vs Mozambique

Malawi vs Eswatini

Zimbabwe vs Mauritius

Namibia vs Botswana

Gabon vs Central Africa

Angola vs Congo

DR Congo vs Sao Tome and Principe

Tanzania vs Kenya

Burundi vs Uganda

Ethiopia vs Djibouti

Liberia vs

Article continues below

The Gambia vs Guinea Bissau

Togo vs Niger

vs Burkina Faso