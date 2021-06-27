Kenya striker Were scores four as Zesco United thrash Buildcon 7-2

Timu ya Ziko will now play in the Caf Champions League alongside Zanaco who finished second

Jesse Were scored a treble to inspire Zesco United to a 7-2 Zambian top-tier win over Buildcon at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday evening

Timu ya Ziko scored the remaining two goals through Samson Mkandawire, John Chishimba, and Tafadzwa Rusike while the visitors got their two goals courtesy of Brian Mwila who scored a brace.

It took the newly crowned champions just two minutes to take the lead. Team Kopala conceded a penalty in the second minute and the towering Kenyan rose for the occasion to give his team the lead.

The 32-year-old scored his second in the 13th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 23rd minute.

Mwila reduced the deficit in the 37th minute to ensure the half-time result was 3-1 in favour of the champions.

Were needed a minute after the pause to score his fourth of the game after a slow start by the visitors. But three minutes later, Mwila scored the second to give his team hope of making a comeback and at least end the season on a high.

10 minutes later, Timu ya Ziko recovered their three-goal lead when Mkandawire found the back of the net. Buildcon looked lost and there was no surprise when Rusike added the fourth in the 71st minute.

Chishimba scored the final one for Zesco to ensure the season ended in style.

Zesco ended the campaign with 22 wins, five draws, and seven losses, scoring 54 goals in the process and conceded 26.

Zanaco finished a distant second with 55 points. They managed 15 wins, 10 draws, and nine losses. They further scored 50 goals and conceded 36.

Zesco and Zanaco will now represent Zambia in the Caf Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

Final day results:

Forest Rangers 1-1 Nkwazi

Green Buffaloes 1-1 Leopards

Kabwe 3-2 Indeni

Kitwe United 0-1 Power Dynamos

Lumwana Radiants 0-1 Green Eagles

Napsa Stars 0-0 Nkana

Young Green Eagles 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Zanaco 0-0 Red Arrows

Zesco 7-2 Buildcon