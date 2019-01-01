Kenya start Cecafa Cup defence with win against Tanzania

A solitary first-half strike was all the defending champions needed to defeat their rivals on Sunday evening

have defeated by a solitary goal to move top of Group B in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Coach Francis Kimanzi had come into the match hoping to get his first win, since his appointment, after failing to do so in the past four games in all competitions. Having drawn three times and lost once, the former coach knew a win was vital against a side that eliminated them from the Chan qualifiers.

The defending champions started the match brightly and it took them just four minutes to show they mean business when FC forward Abdallah Hassan raced clear, before slotting the goal past Aishi Manula in Taifa Stars goal.

Despite desperate attacks by Tanzania, Kenya showed maturity and resolute defending to ensure they received maximum points against their bitter rivals, and in the process avenged their painful defeat in the Chan qualifiers.

Earlier on, 10-man Zanzibar and Sudan battled to a 1-1 draw in Group B's opening match.

Khamis Makame scored for Zanzibar in the 56th minute; Ibrahim Ahmada was given his marching orders five minutes to full time and Sudan capitalized on their numerical advantage, grabbing the equalizer in stoppage time courtesy of Osman Mohamed.

Kenya XI: 18. Samuel Odhiambo (GK), 2. Samuel Olwande, 16. David Owino, 5. Johnstone Omurwa, 4. Joash Onyango (C), 8. Lawrence Juma, 15. Kevin Kimani, 14. Anthony Wambani, 10.Kenneth Muguna, 9. Oscar Wamalwa, 20. Hassan Abdallah

Tanzania XI: Aishi Manula, Mzamiru Said, Miraji Athumani, Mwaita Gereza, Lucas Kikoti, Cleophace Mkandla, Mohamed Hussein, Bakari Nondo, Kelvin Yondani, Paul Nonga, Jonas Mkude