Kenya stakeholders form 13-member committee to assume FKF roles

The new body is expected to come into office in mid-June when the timeline for the transition expires

Stakeholders in the football fraternity have formed a 13-member committee to take charge once the Football Kenya Federation transition committee sees its tenure end on June 16.

The committee was formed during Saturday’s special general meeting – which had the blessings of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, - held at the Moi International Sports Complex, and the selected members were drawn from various regions.

Robert Macharia, the chair of National Super League side Murang’a Seal, will head the committee once its formation is gazetted by Mohamed.

Amos Otieno from Nairobi County will be Macharia’s deputy, and Luthers Mokua from Nyanza was appointed as the committee’s secretary-general.

Boaz Keino (Upper Rift Valley), Kenneth Ruto (Lower Rift Valley), Caleb Amwai (Western), Lilian Nadunda (Coast), Abdullahi Salat (North Eastern), Alex Musikeri (Eastern), Chris Mmbwanga (FKF-Premier League clubs), Ken Ochieng (National Super League clubs), Kent Lubiso (FKF Division One Leagues) and Paul Makumi (Kenya Women Premier League clubs) are the other members.

The meeting was attended by people who serve on the current transition committee led by Anthony Isayi.

Although the initial plan was to form a nine-member committee, the delegates went for a 13-member body in order to accommodate the diverse groups and regions in the soccer fraternity.

"I am happy to report that after many hours of deliberation, we have been able to come up with a solution to the impasse that we have had in football," Macharia said, as quoted by Nation Sport.

"We have had the election of 13 members to represent the General Assembly and FKF in general in matters of football in this country.

"We have a hybrid group here composed of club representatives, branches, and gender is taken care of here."

The transition committee – that is headed by the retired judge Aaron Ringera - had been appointed by Mohamed on May 13 when the tenure of the caretaker committee, which had 11 members, lapsed.

The CS vowed to ‘drain the swamp’ by undertaking radical rearrangements of the FKF office before engaging Fifa, who suspended Kenya over the minister’s action of disbanding the Nick Mwendwa-led administration.