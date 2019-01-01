Kenya set to host Cecafa U-17 Challenge Cup

Only Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup has no sponsor so far as Fifa and President Paul Kagame set to inject funds in other events

Kenya is among the countries chosen to host the Fifa funded seven Cecafa competitions that are set to be held across the region this year.

Kenya will host the Cecafa U-17 Challenge Cup in a tight season that will commence in June to December.

A consultative meeting of the regional body held in Ethiopia and which was attended by Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Caf boss Ahmed Ahmed also handed Eritrea the rights to stage the boys U-17 Challenge Cup.

Uganda will host three competitions-the U-20 men and Women Challenge Cup as well as the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. The Senior Women Challenge Cup will be staged in Tanzania as the Kagame Cup return to Rwanda for the first time since 2014.

This will be the fifth time that Rwanda will be staging the championship that is sponsored by President Paul Kagame since 2012.

The members also resolved to contribute to a solidarity fund annually to help with the staging of the Senior Challenge Cup, the only competition with no official sponsor. The other tournaments will be funded by Fifa and Kagame.