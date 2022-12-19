Kenya President Ruto loses World Cup final bet to wife in stadium following Argentina vs France drama

France’s defeat against Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final saw Kenya’s President William Ruto lose a bet to his wife Rachel.

Ruto & his wife were supporting different teams

The President lost the bet after Les Bleus’ defeat

Argentina denied France a second straight World Cup trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? The President revealed before the match that he had settled on France to win while the First Lady went for Argentina, with whoever loses paying up.

The two were then taken through a rollercoaster of emotions as Argentina took a 2-0 lead inside 36 minutes through Lionel Messi’s penalty and Angel Di Maria’s strike before France responded with two goals in just under two minutes both scored by Kylian Mbappe to take the game to extra-time.

Messi then thought he had won it when he found the back of the net following a goal-mouth melee but Mbappe put a stop to the celebrations again, sealing his hat-trick from the penalty spot, but Argentina had the final laugh, winning the post-match shootouts 4-2 to the delight of Rachel.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Supporting the African team [France] in the world Cup finals,” the President posted on Twitter just before kickoff.

“Good luck Rachel and kids as you support the other side. Remember to pay the bet. Either way, expecting fine football.”

But with Argentina taking a 2-0, Rachel responded: “Two goals up! Bet still on, Bill?”

“I want to join the rest of the world in congratulating the Argentina national football team, captained by Lionel Messi, for winning the 2022 World Cup tournament. Wear your three stars with pride! Bill, pay your bill,” she said after the game.

“Congratulations Argentina for winning the World Cup. My African team at World Cup played a superb game. Will pay my bet. All round wonderful game. Tukutane [let’s meet at] home,” he replied.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ruto was among the fans who watched the final at the Lusail Stadium as Argentina claimed their third World Cup trophy, coming 36 years since their second.

The South Americans denied holders France in an entertaining match that many have described as the best-ever World Cup final with Lionel Messi scoring twice to finish second on the top scorers charts with seven goals while earning the Player of the Tournament Award.

France were kept in the game thanks to Mbappe’s brilliance, the 23-year-old becoming the first player to score thrice in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst with England against Germany in 1966, while claiming the Golden Boot gong after netting eight.

WHAT’S NEXT? Both Messi and Mbappe will resume league duties with their club Paris Saint-Germain after a short break.