Kenya Police FC vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will hope to register their second victory in the FKF Premier League season when they take on Kenya Police FC in a match at Utalii grounds.

The Brewers started the season on a low note as they lost their first two matches before winning the third while the promoted side have managed one win from four matches.

Game Police FC vs Tusker Date Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Tusker Facebook page NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya Police FC squad Goalkeepers Otieno, and Boniface. Defenders Masinde, Samaki, Musa Mohamed, Duncan Otieno, Omondi, David, and Simiyu. Midfielders Lesley, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Miheso, Duke Abuya, and Juma. Forwards Mangeni, Clinton, David, John Adoyo, Ouma, and Odongo.

The law enforcers will hope to stop the league champions from winning maximum points but coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla is aware of the task awaiting them.

“It will not be an easy game for us, we know Tusker are the champions and they have not started well, so definitely they want to win their matches to move up the table,” Ogolla told Goal.

“We must be focused and get ready to face them, we must be prepared and I am happy we have enjoyed a good training and all my players are available for the game.”

Ex-Gor Mahia midfielder Clifton Miheso is among the experienced players in the Police squad and he will be tasked with a midfield role while defenders Musa Mohamed and Duncan Otieno will most likely get playing time in the game.

Probable XI for Police FC: Otieno, Masinde, Samaki, Omondi, David, Simiyu, Lesley, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Juma, Mangeni.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was elated to see his side win their first match of the season against Wazito FC but he has called for more from his players.

“It was good to win in our last match [against Wazito] and that is why you saw some smiles in my players but that is not enough, they must now start to win matches, we want to string a winning run,” Matano told Goal.

“We have not been training together for some time but after losing the first two matches, it was already a worrying trend but I am happy we managed to arrest it, and now we want maximum points against Wazito.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Kibwana, Ibrahim, Muchiri.