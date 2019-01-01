Kenya Police FC and Administration Police FC set for NSL action

The two units missed their opening matches as they were engaged in another competition when the second-tier league started

Police FC and Administration Police FC are set to start their National Super League (NSL) matches on Saturday.

The two law-enforcement sides were participating in the East Africa Police Games, which were held at Kasarani when their second-tier rivals started their respective matches last Sunday.

Administration Police will face St Joseph's Youth in an early kick-off at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday before Kibera Black Stars host Modern Coast .

Kenya Police will be away to Karuturi Ground in Naivasha to face log leaders Nairobi Stima. Stima are leading their rivals courtesy of an opening 8-0 over Northern Wanderers.

Coast Stima, who were given a walkover after Fortune Sacco failed to turn up at Mbaraki Stadium for their league's opening fixture, will visit at Ruaraka Ground on Sunday.

Fortune Sacco will host Northern Wanderers in Thika on Saturday.

APS Bomet will have a first NSL taste when they will host Ushuru at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday. The debutants were to play against Kenya Police in the season's first match.

Saturday Fixtures: Administration Police vs St Joseph Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 1:00 pm), Nairobi Stima vs Kenya Police – (Karuturi, 1:00 pm) Shabana vs Muranga Seal (Gusii Stadium, 3:00 pm),

APS Bomet vs Ushuru FC (Kericho Green Stadium, (3:00 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo, 3: 00 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Northern Wanderers (Thika Stadium, 3:00 pm)

Sunday Fixtures: vs Talanta FC (Mumias Sports Complex, (1:00 pm), Mount Kenya United vs Coast Stima (Ruaraka Ground, 3:00 pm)

Vihiga Bullets vs Nairobi City Stars, (Mumias Sports Complex 3:00 pm) Migori Youth vs Bidco United (Awendo Stadium, 3:00 pm).