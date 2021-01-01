Kenya picked for global LaLiga campaign as El Clasico takes over the world

LaLiga has lined up an unprecedented digital and broadcasting experience for the global event with Sekanani the place to be in Kenya

Kenya has been selected among four countries in the world (including Germany, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan) to be part of a global LaLiga campaign showing how El Clasico can get to any corner in the world.

El Clasico, the most-watched club football match on the planet, is back on Saturday, April 10, at 10 pm (EAT), Real Madrid will host Barcelona in a pivotal battle in the 2020/21 LaLiga title race, this time at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium for the first time in history.

Just three points separate Atletico Madrid and their El Clasico rivals at the top end of the table and, with just nine games left to play, this Saturday’s match promises to have a crucial impact on both team’s chances of making a bid for the top spot.

El Clasico is one of the longest-running and heated rivalries in world football and LaLiga activations highlight the passion and intensity of the game. As such, in the days leading up to the match, La Liga is organising a plethora of international actions to show that ElClasico takes over the world.

LaLiga has quite literally taken the lounges where fans of El Clasico will watch the match and installed them on Mount Bromo, in the east of the island of Java, Indonesia; in a Boma of a Maasai tribe in Kenya; in the historic city of One Thousand and One Nights, Samarkand, in Uzbekistan; and set up a final lounge at the foot of the spectacular lake Eibsee in Germany.

In Kenya, LaLiga travelled all the way to Sekenani and installed a lounge in the middle of a Maasai Boma, on the outskirts of the Maasai Mara National Reserve, where the most popular African tribe share breathtaking landscapes with ancient customs and traditions.

The community enjoyed being part of the setting and showcased all their talent juggling LaLiga Puma balls followed by traditional songs and dances.

Paul Kasale, the Boma chief commented: “Today [Saturday] is a day we will never forget, we are passionate about football and we are honoured LaLiga has visited our home.”

On why they settled for Maasai Boma, Beatriz García, LaLiga Delegate – for Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia told Goal: “Due to its cultural and natural importance, a Maasai Boma in Sekenani [just in the outskirts of Maasai Mara] was the chosen location to place a flag and a lounge to be part of this awesome campaign.

Article continues below

“Apart from that, other 17 countries were selected to place only the flag, making this one of LaLiga’s best global campaigns.”

Besides, the community had recently suffered from the lack of tourists due to the pandemic, and LaLiga wanted to support by providing food for around 80 families including basic needs such as Unga, rice, sugar, or cooking oil.

Furthermore, to symbolise LaLiga’s global reach, it has installed 17 El Clasico flags in the most unpredictable places in order to surprise football-lovers in countries such as Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Angola, Mauritius, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Brazil, Bolivia, Turkey, Malaysia, Ecuador, Japan, Thailand, Denmark, the United States, and Canada.