Kenya needs to see more of Wanyama's leadership qualities - Omollo

The Mailmen coach is impressed with the skipper's display despite last weekend's defeat

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has lauded the impact made by Victor Wanyama in 's 1-0 loss to Mozambique.

The visitors scored with about half an hour remaining to hand coach Francis Kimanzi's first defeat since taking charge as Harambee Stars coach. The former international defender believes the hosts played a good game despite falling by a solitary goal.

"Wanyama played as a captain should, he motivated other players which is a good thing," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"We need to see more of that from the captain consistently, it is what is expected of him."

Despite the loss, [Harambee Stars] played well and it was unfortunate they could not capitalize on the many chances created. I believe the future is bright for the country."

The tactician has hit on some players who he feels could have done better against Os Mambas.

"Kimanzi [Francis] did well to hand the likes of Duke Abuya, Cliff Nyakeya, Faruk Shikhalo and Jesse Were a chance to impress. These players should have done the best on the pitch and help the team win, I personally feel they did not do enough," Omollo concluded.

Article continues below

Kenya is using these friendly games to prepare for their 2021 Afcon qualifying game against .