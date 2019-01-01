Kenya narrowing the gap to Africa's football heavyweights - Ouma

The tactician made the claims as he led the women's national team to the fourth round of Olympic qualifiers after eliminating Ghana

The gap between and other footballing nations in Africa is narrowing, Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has said.

Ouma led the national women's team to the fourth round of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers after beating 1-0 at Kasarani on Tuesday and the victory, according to Ouma, means Kenya are on the right track football-wise.

The first leg meeting in Accra, Ghana ended 0-0.

The Harambee Starlets will now face the Zambian team in the fourth round of qualification and Ouma praised his players' mental approach to the game.

“Scouting department has done the best job in recruiting these players and it means Kenya are closing the gap between them and nations like and and this is all about development and support from the government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF),” Ouma told Goal after the match.

“The players did well especially after the 0-0 draw in Ghana and what was the most important thing about this game was to prevent them from scoring because if we would have conceded we would have been in a big problem.

“They kept a good defensive organisation and the fact they pushed until the extra time to score means the mental attribute is developing.”

The tactician also said the fans have a critical role to play as far as the development of football in the country is concerned.

“The fans have to rally behind the team and push the players because this is what we have to do. Look at athletics (the 2019 Iaaf World Athletics Championships in Doha) where Kenya emerged as the second-best nation worldwide. Being a footballing nation, we can also achieve the best in this game,” he concluded.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, in January of 2020.