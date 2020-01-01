Kenya might only miss out on World Cup qualifiers - Mwendwa

The federation head said the country stands to be denied the chance to participate in a major world football event if it fails to pay Amrouche

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has insisted the country will not be banned if they fail to pay former coach Adel Amrouche's fines.

Kenya was ordered by the Courts of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to pay Amrouche Kes109 million after he was sacked in 2014. Mwendwa said Kenya can only be punished and denied the chance to participate in a major Fifa event; the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Federation chief explained Harambee Stars and the Starlets will continue taking part in Caf competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers should Fifa ultimately sanction Kenya.

“Kenya will not be banned by Fifa,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“It is only that we will miss one major Fifa competition. We will not be banned but we will de be denied the opportunity to feature in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. It is not going to be a ban.

“Kenya will participate in the Afcon qualifiers and even our women's national team will continue playing in the continental matches.”

With the government reluctant to pay Amrouche's fine, Mwendwa revealed he has always been informing the officials in the Ministry of Sports on the progress of the case before CAS made their rule.

“Since 2018, I was always updating the government on progress against Amrouche at Fifa. I first wrote a letter to the former PS Peter Kaberia and told him to be aware of the consequences ahead,” he added.

“When Amina Mohammed was appointed the Sports Minister, in May 2019, I wrote another letter to her about the same case. In October, after the judgement was out, I wrote another letter to the ministry.”

The FA supremo also explained why they had to appeal against the initial Kes60 million CAS had awarded Amrouche.

“Amrouche went to Fifa and challenged to be paid his money. Everyone knows he was awarded Kes60 million first but even before we negotiated with him, he became angry and appealed against the Kes60 million,” explained Mwendwa.

“We also appealed in 2016 because then we thought that money was much. We have been fighting for four years before CAS finally judged Kenya fired Amrouche as an afterthought as he was officially fired after two months of the dismissal.

“That is the point he was awarded the Kes109 million which includes penalties.”

Sports CS Mohamed had, in an earlier interview, said they were in negotiations with FKF on how to settle the case.

On his part, Amrouche, who is now in charge of Botswana, stated he needed nothing less than his owings paid in full.