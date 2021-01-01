Kenya legend Oliech 'knows Olunga is suffering but he can’t speak’

The former Auxerre star claims the Al Duhail centre-forward needs a more experienced teammate at Harambee Stars

Retired Kennya international Dennis Oliech has claimed Michael Olunga is suffering for lack of additional experienced player in the Harambee Stars squad.

Oliech said it was a mistake for Victor Wanyama to be dropped as the captain and the same responsibilities passed to Olunga.

Wanyama was not part of Kenya’s contingent that took part in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March and Oliech believes that was a blunder.

To Oliech, Olunga needs a man like Wanyama behind him in order to have optimal performance.

“[Michael] Olunga is a talented player, but I feel Wanyama has left a huge burden on him,” Oliech said as was quoted by Standard Sports. “I know Olunga is suffering but he cannot speak out.

“And as a striker when you look back, you need to see a commanding figure behind you. That’s exactly what I think Olunga is missing in the current Harambee Stars set-up.”

The former Nantes and Gor Mahia striker insisted there is a great need to have Wanyama in the national team fold as he is the most experienced player available to coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

“Wanyama has played in England and in the Champions League, that’s why I urge the coach to maintain him. It is not my job to decide who wears the armband, but honestly speaking we still need Wanyama in that team,” he added.

Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Erick Johanna and Johanna Omolo were the players who were overlooked when Mulee picked the Afcon qualifiers squad.

The coach later said he was guided by the fact that some foreign-based players are not first-teamers at their respective clubs and therefore there was a need to consider local ones who clock more minutes with their sides.

Kenya’s all-time top scorer also compared Mulee and Adel Amrouche’s leadership and coaching skills.

“I have served with Mulee for the longest period possible in the national team. He gave many players a chance to represent the country,” he continued.

“He was a strict coach compared to Amrouche who was sociable and accommodating. But those two are the best coaches I worked with at the national team.”

Eyes will be on Mulee once again when announces the squad to face Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in World Cup qualifiers later in the year.