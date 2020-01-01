Kenya lacks natural leaders to perform - Posta Rangers coach Omollo

The tactician insists the game needs more than talent to make it to the next level

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes the current crop of football lacks leaders on and off the pitch.

The 49-year-old tactician enjoyed a solid 10-year-stint with the national soccer team Harambee Stars before retiring in 2000. He has gone on to coach the likes of , and FC among others.

It was at the Brewers where he won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in 2011 before leaving a year later.

"In our days, we had several leaders who could influence the team," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

"It is something we are lacking in our football currently; no natural leaders to help the team go an extra mile to win. Even when a team loses, the players do not take it like a big deal, it does not hit them. Having players like these our game will stagnate."

Omollo has explained what needs to be done to change the situation.

"Having the right players who have passion in the game is the only solution. It takes more than talent to be successful in the game; playing in a big team does not mean one is a leader," he added.

"I believe our game has the potential to hit greater heights, but we have to find the right players first."

Kenya are aiming at qualifying for the 2021 Afcon in .