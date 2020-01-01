Transfers

‘Kenya is happy for you!’ – Twitter reacts as Timbe signs for Reading FC

Comments()
Reading FC.
The Harambee Stars player has officially signed for the Royals from the Chinese top-flight side on a short-term loan deal

Kenyans have taken to social media to hail the transfer of Harambee Stars player Ayub Timbe to English Championship side Reading FC.

The speedy winger sealed his transfer to the Royals on deadline day and he has agreed to pen a six-month loan deal until June 2020.

Timbe joined the Royals from Beijing Renhe and becomes the second Kenyan player after Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur to ply his trade in England.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The forward was born in Nairobi but also holds Belgian nationality; he learned his trade at Anderlecht from the age of 13 and continued his footballing education in the youth ranks of Beerschot AC before signing professional terms at KRC Genk in 2010.

    At Genk, he played alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Benteke and scored his first goal in a Europa League qualifying clash against FC Luzern in August 2012.

    Article continues below

    Timbe went on loan to Lierse in 2014 and made the move permanent two years later, before taking up a new challenge with a transfer to the Chinese capital and Beijing Renhe in 2017.

    In the Far East, he was in fine form in front of goal, reaching double figures during his spells at Renhe and on loan with Heilongjiang FC in China.

    Below is how Twitter reacted to his transfer.

    Close