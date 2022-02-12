Kenya international Were scores brace to help Kansanshi Dynamos silence former team Zesco United

Kenya international Jesse Were scored a brace to help his team Kansanshi Dynamos defeat former team Zesco United 2-0 at Solwezi Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts had struggled in the recent six matches, managing just one win, two draws, and three losses. They were playing the former champions who had managed three wins, a draw and a loss from their last five league games.

Both teams gave a good account of themselves in the early exchanges, either side giving as much as they received. When it seemed the first half would end even, the lanky attacker managed to find the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Timu ya Ziko came back stronger hoping to get an equaliser and eventually the winning goal to pile pressure on leaders, the Red Arrows.

However, it was the hosts who had the final laugh; with seven minutes to go, Were, once again, managed to beat Ian Otieno in the Zesco goal to seal maximum points.

The win took Kansanshi to the 13th position with 28 points after securing two wins in a row. They have played 23 matches, winning seven games, drawing as many and losing nine. The Solwezi-based charges have scored 15 goals and conceded 21.

Their next assignment will be at the same venue against Kafue United who are ranked two places lower.

After Saturday's loss, Timu ya Ziko are now five points behind the leaders who have played 22 matches which is a match less.

Zesco have secured 11 wins, five draws and seven losses meaning they have 38 points. The former champions have further scored 26 goals and conceded 19.

Their next assignment will be at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola against Nkana.

The latter are fourth on the table with 36 points from 23 matches. They have won 10, drawn six and lost seven, scoring 25 goals and conceding 21. They have been inconsistent in their last five league outings whereby they have won two, lost as many and drawn once.