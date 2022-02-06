Kenya international Olunga scores brace as Al-Duhail claim 4-0 win away to Al Rayyan in Qatari top-tier

Kenya captain Michael Olunga scored a brace as his team Al-Duhail secured a 4-0 win over Al Rayyan in a Qatari top-tier game played on Saturday at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

After coming close on several occasions, the Red Knights opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

Sultan Al-Brake managed to play the ball to Nam Tae-Hee who was in a prime position, and the latter did not hesitate to find the back of the net. The goal was a reward for his hard work after missing the target in his previous attempt.

Exactly 20 minutes later, the towering Harambee Stars striker scored his first of the match. The 27-year-old connected with an Edmilson Junior assist to ensure his team went into the half-time break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Even after the pause, Al-Duhail did not show any signs of slowing down and continued to push forward with every chance they had.

In the 53rd minute, the East African completed his brace, this time around finishing off an Abdelrahman Fahmi pass to put the visitors 3-0 up.

It seemed there was no other goal coming forth in the game, but Musa Mohamed had other ideas. With 12 minutes to go, the 35-year-old hit the back of the net to help his team go home with a healthy win on matchday 17.

The win ensured the Red Knights remain second on the table with 36 points, seven behind leaders Al-Sadd who have two matches in hand.

The former have played 17 games, managed to collect 11 wins, three draws and as many losses, scoring 43 goals and conceding 21. The leaders have not lost any games out of the 15 played; they have won 14 and managed one draw.

Al-Sadd have further scored 61 goals and conceded 18.

The next assignment for Al-Duhail will be at home against Shamal. The latter have been struggling in the league and are in 10th position, a place above the relegation zone after playing 17 games.

They have managed to get three wins, four draws and 10 losses. After scoring 22 goals, they have shipped in 40, and as a result, they have 13 points, just two more than 11th-placed Al Khor.