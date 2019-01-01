Kenya international Ayub Timbe celebrates birthday with outrageous new ride

The Beijing Renhe wideman turned 26 on Tuesday, and appears to have celebrated in some style

international Masika Ayub Timbe appears to have celebrated his birthday in some style this week, after sharing a photo on Instagram of him straddled atop a new supercar.

In a casual pose taken in the , the winger is seen sitting atop his lime green Lamborghini Huracan, next to a sign which reads ‘[No entry] except bicycles’.

“If you can’t stop thinking of it,” Timbe’s post accompanying the photo began, “don’t stop working for it.”

Three years ago, the 2016 Lamborghini Huracan had a base price of just short of $200,000—according to Business Insider—but extras and options can see the price swell to above $250,000.

Timbe, who joined Beijing Renhe from Lierse in 2017, previously represented in the Jupiler League after a youth career spent with and Germinal Beerschot.

He was born in Nairobi, and represented various academies in his homeland before switching to Europe.

The wideman was part of the Kenya squad that were eliminated in the group stages of the , and has contributed one assist and zero goals in eight Chinese Super League outings so far this season.

Article continues below

Timbe also featured for Kenya in their recent friendly draw with .

Fellow footballers Uche Nwofor and Clifton Miheson liked his Instagram post, while M4J Official was among those to celebrate the winger.