Kenya have talent, Tanzania have sponsors - Simba SC's Kahata

The winger is optimistic of winning his first title with Wekundu wa Msimbazi this season

midfielder Francis Kahata has revealed the availability of sponsors in Mainland League is the reason for its growth in recent years.

The 28-year-old left the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for Tanzania in July 2019 and has become a key player for defending champions Simba SC. The former winger does, however, believe Kenya has good players who have the qualities to excel.

"Kenya has talented players, it is a fact, and it the reason why we have a chance of playing in different leagues," Kahata told K-24 TV.

"However, the Tanzania league is developing fast because of the availability of sponsors. In Kenya, players can go up to three months without pay which will definitely affect their morale.

"It is where Tanzania is beating us, they are on top of their game.

"I believe if the KPL and clubs at large can manage to attract sponsors consistently our game will hit higher levels."

The midfielder has also challenged the fans to attend matches in large numbers to motivate the players.

"In Tanzania, we have fans who attend the games and it improves the quality of the game. Kenya can also borrow a leaf and come out in large numbers to support the players on the pitch," Kahata concluded.

Kahata is currently back in Kenya owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.