Kenya have 60% Afcon qualification chance – Ex-AFC Leopards’ Xavier

Harambee Stars will face off with Comoros twice in November as they attempt to seal back-to-back slots in the top African competition

Former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier has claimed have a 60% chance to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Harambee Stars will host Comoros on November 12 for the third Afcon qualifier and Xavier said both teams have almost an equal chance of picking a victory in Nairobi given the players from across the sides were affected by the coronavirus pause.

The former Wazito FC team manager also stated, the Zambia friendly which Kenya won 2-1 on October 9, served as the best way to prepare for the qualifier.

“I am sure even Comoros also faced a challenge like our own [the coronavirus related football suspension] but the Zambia friendly gave us a platform to gauge our readiness. We needed to prepare in the shortest time possible to ensure we get the results,” Xavier told Goal.

“The friendly came at a time we needed it most and it helped us a great deal in our preparations because it told us where we are fitness-wise from the last time we played a match.

“We have a 60% chance of qualifying again from what I can see and what we have done before.”

Kenya were majorly tipped to beat Togo in matchday two but ended up drawing 1-1 and Xavier said the draw should not discourage Harambee Stars as they can go on and pick up a win in Lome in the next tie.

“Yes, we drew with Togo at home but that is not a big deal. The last time we faced Togo at their own backyard we had a feeling they were favoured by the match officials,” he added.

“They were simply given ground to enjoy home advantage and we can see a repeat but if we fight harder we can get the results we would want.”

Like many Kenyans, Xavier expected Michael Olunga to be available for the Comoros meeting but since a number of the coronavirus positive tests at Kashiwa Reysol have been confirmed, the striker will not link up with his international teammates.

The former and Thika centre-forward is in top form having already scored 23 games for the Japanese side and is a clear leader in the Golden Boot race.

Reports have indicated head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will summon Zesco United striker John Makwatta in Olunga’s place. Other strikers at the camp are John Avire, Masoud Juma, Oscar Wamalwa and Benson Wamalwa.