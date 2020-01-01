Kenya government set to issue guidelines for sports resumption

The minister is to receive a report from the committee that was asked to engage stakeholders and draw a map in regard to resuming action

There could be hope for the return of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed is set to unveil the guidelines of the resumption of sports on Friday.

In a communique sent to the media houses, the unveiling ceremony will be held virtually as the committee that was tasked to engage various sports stakeholders is set to make public their report.

The committee was tasked to engage all the stakeholders but not limited to sports organisations and collect their views in regard to resuming sports which has remained suspended for over five months since the ban on public gatherings were effected.

The ban was declared by the state in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in March.

The committee is also expected to explain the modalities of sports resumption after reviewing the existing global trends.

Hassan Noor Hassan was appointed to lead the panel that included Pius Meto, Rose Wachuka, Walter Ongeti, Gerald Gitonga, Agnes Oluoch, Naim Bilal, Elias Makori, Wycliffe Makanga, Doreen Odhiambo, Japhpter Rugut, Rose Wasike, Barnabas Korir, Francis Mutuku, Christine Mangwana, Kweya Obed, James Ochola and Sylvia Kamau.

The public gathering ban saw KPL and other leagues cancelled in May by the Football Federation (FKF) a decision that generated friction between them and KPL.

FKF prematurely ended the leagues, declared champions and expected new guidelines might give them room to draw a roadmap for the start of the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, head coach Ken Odhiambo hopes to lead the club to their first-ever KPL title.

“When we regroup, I hope all our players will be okay to enable us to settle quickly in training,” Odhiambo told The Star.

“Any coach in the league wants to win and so I really hope things will get better soon so that we are back in action as we seek to win our first league title.”

The club's technical director Twahir Muhiddin stated the upcoming season will be competitive especially with the arrival of new sponsors.

“The league will be very competitive with new sponsorship from BetKing,” the former Harambee Stars coach told The Star.

“It will be real when we restart. Exploits of Kakamega pushed the league to desirable heights in the [previous] season; did really well towards the end and also upped their game considerably.

“So, thrills and spills are guaranteed if events of the season are anything to go by.”

As FKF remains uncertain when the next season is to start, Fufa has given October 17 as the tentative date for the Premier League resumption.

Football Federation (TFF) has produced fixtures for the Mainland Premier League which is to start on September 6.