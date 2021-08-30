Kenya goalkeeper Shikhalo set to join KMC after Yanga SC exit

The 25-year-old has already discussed with the team and a one-year deal has been agreed upon between the parties

Kenya international Faruk Shikhalo has reportedly completed his move to Tanzania Mainland League side KMC after being released by the 27-time champions Yanga SC.

The former Bandari FC custodian had completed his two-year stay at Timu ya Wananchi who opted not to extend his deal. KMC have now taken full advantage of the situation to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

It is a one-year deal for Shikhalo

"The deal has been discussed and agreed, he will be a KMC player in the next couple of days," a source close to the player told Goal on Monday.

"Everything has been agreed, he has signed and after finalising some nitty-gritty, he will be joining the team in Morogoro for pre-season preparations.

"He is a quality goalkeeper and I believe he will have a better season. All parties agreed on an initial one-year deal with an option to extend."

It will be interesting to see whether he will dislodge veteran custodian Juma Kaseja who has been the first choice in the team after the 36-year-old has also been in and out of the Tanzania national team.

Why did Shikhalo leave Yanga?

The custodian was signed by Wananchi in 2019 after being part of the Harambee Stars squad that featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

He was signed to compete with Taifa Star Metacha Mnata, who had been inconsistent.

After his two-year contract expired, the 25-year-old was let go and he has explained why.

"We have been working well together with coach [Nasreddine] Nabi since joining the team," Shikhalo told Mwanaspoti.

"But after my contract ended the management told me I am not part of the coach's plans, that my name is not in the list of players he wants to work with, in the new season.

"I respect [Nabi's] decision but Yanga is my team. I appreciate the way the fans have been supporting me and will always remember them. In the future, they will be the ones who will make me return, that is if I get that opportunity."

Diarra Djigui and Erick Johola took Shikhalo and Mnata's places at Yanga.