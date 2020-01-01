Kenya friendly must offer good step back to normalcy – Zambia’s Sredojevic

The 2012 African champions are set to play five friendlies during the international break and the tactician hopes they will help sharpen his side

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has laid down his expectations for the Friday friendly match against at Nyayo Stadium.

The tie is the second for Chipolopolo in a week after they played Malawi and registered a 1-0 in Lusaka on Wednesday. For the coach, he expects the team to respond better than they did against the Flames where they struggled to convert many chances into goals.

“We need to learn how we play away and at home. We expect that today’s match is a new good step forward for Chipolopolo to bring us back to normalcy,” Micho said as was quoted by the FAZ Facebook page on Friday.

“Under such circumstances, I am looking forward to a much-improved performance in the match against Malawi. We are playing away, there are specific factors that are important like the weather in Nairobi which has higher altitude and the field itself.

“We are in a rejuvenating process, this is not a process that goes progressively in one way. We know that slip-ups will be there but our attention is to details and players’ readiness to give everything to the jersey.”

Chipolopolo are winless in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers after two attempts.

The former and SC Villa coach also insisted the foreign-based stars will have to prove readiness to offer brilliance and professionalism if they are to keep enjoying places in the national team.

“We want them to bring that touch of professionalism and seniority, and maturity in a competitive environment,” explained the tactician.

“This a big test because in order to be called for November they need to prove the point. They need to prove the point to themselves and the nation that they are capable and able to make the difference.

“If the player playing outside does not show the double aspect touching on quality and moment of brilliance on the field of play then it is unfair to close the door on the young upcoming and locally-based players.

“I am expecting them to show why they have been called.”

Micho’s warning comes just days after he suspended Simba SC’s Clatous Chama and Obrey Chirwa of Azam FC for not linking up with the team during the Fifa international break.

After the Kenya friendly, Zambia will fly to where they are expected to face Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and for more matches.