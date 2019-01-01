Kenya drop one place in latest Fifa rankings

Harambee Stars are 106 in the global standings with 1210 points

Kenya’s Harambee Stars has dropped one place in the latest Fifa World rankings.

Kenya are now in position 106 globally, 29 places behind fellow East African Uganda who are 77th in the world's order.

Ghana, Stars’ next opponents in the Afcon qualifiers have also dropped a place down to position 52.

There is no change in the top 20 worldwide though Iran jumped seven places to position 22 while Japan moved 23 places up to position 27.

Belgium, France, Brazil, Croatia and England occupy the top five positions in that order.