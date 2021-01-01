Kenya coach Jacob Mulee on his successful surgery in India

The tactician confirmed he is doing well after the procedure although he did not give details of the problem faced

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has undergone surgery in India for an unconfirmed problem.

Mulee confirmed the surgical procedure on his Instagram page but did not reveal when he underwent it and for what cause.

"We thank God for a successful procedure. Well taken care of!" the Cecafa Club Championship winner posted.

Mulee, one of the most experienced coaches in the country, returned to take charge of Harambee Stars in October 2020 just after Nick Mwendwa had won the Football Kenya Federation presidential re-election.

He took over from Francis Kimanzi who had overseen a number of matches including two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt.

Mulee came and led Kenya during a home game against Comoros where they were held to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi. His second game was the qualifier in Moroni, where Harambee Stars were beaten 2-1 and saw their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Afcon finals become slim.

Kenya faced South Sudan and Tanzania in mid-March for friendlies ahead of continental duties and drew against the former before beating Taifa Stars 2-1 in Nairobi.

A draw against African giants Egypt in Nairobi and a 2-1 win over Togo in Lome were part of his tenure. In the games against the Pharaohs and the Sparrowhawks, the former Tusker coach preferred to use mostly local players like Danson Chetambe, Abdallah Hassan, Kenneth Muguna, and Samuel Olwande at the expense of foreign-based stars.

Victor Wanyama, Eric Johana, Johanna Omollo and Ayub Timbe were the notable stars who were dropped from the team that engaged impressively in the last two qualifiers.

After failing to earn back-to-back Afcon slots, Mulee and his players will be back in camp in mid-2021 in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya are in Group E with Cecafa rivals Uganda and Rwanda as well as Mali. The suspension of sports by the state is set to present a challenge for Mulee given that the players will face fitness questions before playing the rivals.

Recently, Mwendwa confirmed FKF was mooting a plan that would see Harambee Stars camp and play the first qualifier outside the country, should the government fail to permit the same within the country.

