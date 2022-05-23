Kenya’s Ayub Timbe wins second trophy with Buriram United after FA Cup triumph

Kenya international Ayub Timbe lifted his second trophy with Thailand outfit Buriram United after they secured a 1-0 win against Nakhon Ratchasima in the FA Cup final at Thammasat Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Harambee Star was handed a start in the closely fought final but his side needed an extra-time goal in the 115th minute courtesy of the Democratic Republic of Congo forward Jonathan Bolingi to overpower their stubborn rival.

It was Buriram, who looked the better side in the opening exchanges and they should have taken the lead in the 12th minute when Supachok Sarachat squared the ball to Timbe inside the box, but the Kenyan winger hit a weak effort which was stopped by goalkeeper Pisan Dorkmaikaew.

Buriram continued to raid their opponents and another clear-cut chance fell to Bolingi in the 33rd minute but after leaving his markers with pace, he unleashed a feeble shot which hit the woodwork before rolling out for a goal-kick.

The second half remained a closely fought affair as both teams tried to play from the back and Buriram almost got punished when Ratchasima’s Ghana international Kwame Karikari combined well with Nattachai Srisuwan but the latter’s final decision allowed goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen to react fast and take the ball away.

In the 68th minute, Kenya’s Timbe was withdrawn by coach Masatada Ishii for Suphanat Mueanta while Ratthanakorn Maikami was also benched for Narubodin Weerawatnodom.

However, the changes did not produce any fruit as the game ended 0-0 at the full-time whistle forcing extra-time to be played to decide the winner. It was in the first half of the extra-time when Buriram finally broke the deadlock after Bolingi latched onto a cross from Srisuwan to sneak the ball past Dorkmaikaew.

Buriram held on to win the game 1-0 and the result means Timbe has won two trophies since joining the side as a free agent from Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Early last month, Buriram were crowned Thailand Premier League champions after finishing top of the 16-team table with 62 points from 30 matches, two more than second-placed BG Pathum United. Buriram managed 19 wins, five draws, and suffered six defeats.

In the league, Timbe managed 13 appearances overall, scored two goals, and provided two assists. Before moving to Vissel Kobe in March 2021, Masika made 26 league appearances in total at Beijing Renhe, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.

Timbe will get another chance to wrap up the current campaign with his third trophy when Buriram take on Chiangrai United in the final of the Thai League Cup at Chonburi Municipality Stadium on Wednesday.