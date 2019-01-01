Kenya and Uganda move up the Fifa rankings but Tanzania fall

The two nations have jumped up the rankings according to a report released by the world football governing body on Thursday

Harambee Stars have climbed to position 106 in the latest Fifa Rankings released on November 28.

In the last rankings which were released on October 24, were placed at position 108.

The rise comes after Kenya drew 1-1 against in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on November 14 in Alexandria. They then followed it up with another draw of a similar margin against Togo four days later.

remain the highest-ranked country in the Cecafa region as they occupy position 77 worldwide and that represents a jump of two places from their previous position.

Uganda engaged Burkina Faso and Malawi in their respective Afcon qualifiers where they drew 0-0 with the former before beating the latter 2-0 in Group B's duties.

, on the other hand, have dropped to position 134 from 133 and this follows their 2-1 loss to Libya in Group J.

remain the highest-ranked African country followed by the 2004 Afcon champions . are third while reigning champions are fourth.

(43), (47), (51), (53), Mali (56) and DR Congo (56) complete the list of top 10 teams in the continent.

Fifa is expected to release the next rankings list on December 19.