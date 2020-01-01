Kenya and Uganda rise as Tanzania stagnate in Fifa rankings

Harambee Stars have collected six points after their 2-1 win over Zambia in an international friendly

have moved three positions up in the recent rankings released by world football organizing body Fifa on Thursday, October 22.

The East Africa charges are now placed in position 103, up from 106 with 1205 points from 1199.

Harambee Stars, who had been dormant since December 2019 just like most countries owing to Covid-19, returned to action on October 9 with an international friendly against Zambia in which they won 2-1.

Cliff Nyakeya's strike and an own goal by Tandi Mwape handed Francis Kimanzi’s side the victory while a late goal by Emmanuel Chabula denied the East Africans a home clean sheet.

Despite leading Kenya to that win, Francis Kimanzi fell out with his employers and was eventually replaced by Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee who will now have a huge task of helping Kenya get past Comoros in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers doubleheader scheduled for November.

Despite not getting involved in the recent international week, Cranes have moved up by a position.

Cranes have retained their 1321 points, but are now placed in the 76th position globally.

The Johnathan McKinstry-led charges camped in Dubai during the international week, in preparations for their November Afcon qualifier double-header against neighbours South Sudan.

However, have stagnated in the 134 position despite going down by a solitary goal at home to Burundi in their recent international friendly outing.

Saido Ntibazonkiza's strike late in the second half was enough to hand the visitors a 1-0 win over Taifa Stars in an international friendly staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on October 11.

The loss, however, had no impact on the Fifa standings for the Etienne Ndayiragije-led team. They have remained in the same positions but their points have dropped from 1086 to 1081.

The Swallows have moved a position higher to 148 with 1058 points, six more than their previous tally.

Sudan, who are on 1110 points, are placed in the 128 position while Rwanda are in 133 position with 1089 points. Ethiopia have retained position 146 with 1061 points with South Sudan down in the 168 position after managing 983 points.