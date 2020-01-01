Kenya 3-1 Sudan: Rising Stars thump neighbours in preparation for Cecafa U20 Championship

The hosts started the game on a low note but improved as the game went on with three different players finding the back of the net

's U20 team have defeated their counterparts from Sudan 3-1 in a friendly match played at Kasarani Stadium on Monday.

Sellasie Otieno, Ronald Reagan, and Mathew Mwendwa struck once each to cancel out the opening goal by the opponents courtesy of Nogh Hussein.

Coach Stanley Okumbi was using the game to gauge his team's preparedness ahead of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Championship later this month.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 16th minute courtesy Hussein after some neat interchanges and poor defending allowed the player to have a chance at goal and get his team in front.

However, the Rising Stars replied by upping their tempo and increasing their attacks. The tactic paid dividends as the visitors crumbled under pressure, allowing Otieno to score in the 32nd minute and ensure the teams went to the break on level terms.

prodigy Reagan then put the Rising Stars in front for the first time when he struck after the hour mark to cool the pressure and make the technical bench smile. It was a deserved goal after a good pressing game.

The final strike came in the 87th minute courtesy of Mwendwa who kept his cool to find the back of the net after receiving a good pass in the danger zone.

Kenya are in Group C in the Cecafa competition alongside Ethiopia and Sudan while Group A have hosts , Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, and Group B is composed of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and .

Rising Stars Squad; Goalkeepers; Maxwell Mulili (AFC ), Bixente Otieno (Wazito), Elvis Ochieng (City Stars).

Defenders: Boniface Mwangemi ( ), Omar Somobwana (AFC Leopards), Joseph Levin (Naivas), Wardfine Akhatsika (Chebuyusi High School), Kelvin Mose (Uweza), Alphonse Omija ( ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Rolland Ashimoto (Kakamega High School), Steiner Musasia (Talanta), Nicholas Omondi (Gor Mahia), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth).

Midfielders: Enoch Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Ronald Reagan (Kariobangi Sharks), Alphonse Washe ( ), Hamid Mohammed (Bandari), Danson Kiprono (Zoo), Ian Simiyu ( ), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Mwakio Kisaka (Riruta United), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Telvin Maina (Kisumu All-Stars), Arnold Onyango (USA).

Forwards: Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja ( ), Stephen Otieno (Bongonaya), Kappen Samuel (Liberty), Sellasie Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), Unaiz Shajani (Starfield Elite FC).