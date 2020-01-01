Kenya 2 Northern Ireland B 0: Harambee Starlets make winning start in Turkish Women's Cup

David Ouma's side put up an impressive second-half showing against the Europeans to open their campaign on a high in Alanya

began the Turkish Women's Cup campaign on a winning note after a 2-0 win over B on Wednesday.

Second-half strikes from Jentrix Shikangwa and Janet Bundi helped the Africans condemn the European side to a losing start in Alanya.

The 2019 Cecafa Women's Championship winners made an encouraging start to the tie but were forced by the youthful Irish team to a goalless draw in the first half at Starlight Sports Stadium.

After the restart, Shikangwa opened the scoring for the Kenyans in the 61st minute before Bundi sealed the win 15 minutes from time.

The win puts Kenya in second spot in Group B behind leaders on goal difference despite being tied on three points, while pointless and Northern Ireland B are third and fourth respectively.

Following the opening win, the Harambee Starlets will hope to maintain their fine start against Tokyo 2020 Olympics hopeful Chile at the Starlight Sports Complex on Saturday.