Kenya 2-1 Sudan: Rising Stars come from goal down to defeat their neighours

The Rising Stars have defeated their neighbours twice in the space of four days in preparation for the Cecafa championship

The U20 national team have defeated their counterparts from Sudan 2-0 in an international friendly match played at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring courtesy of Ezeldin Abdurahman while Brian Wanyama and Matthew Mwendwa were on target for the hosts.

Both countries were using the friendly game to gauge their preparedness ahead of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) championship in .

It was Sudan who punished the Rising Stars for their slow start. It took Ezeldin Abdurahman just four minutes to score in favour of his team and put the Stanley Okumbi-led charges under early pressure.

The Rising Stars had to wait until the 35th minute to get back on level terms. Brian Wanyama was in a good position and he fully capitalized on it by ensuring the ball finds the back of the net.

Sudan matched their hosts and created several chances which they did not take; they were made to pay for it in the 78th minute when Matthew Mwendwa managed to score what turned out to be the winning goal for the Rising Stars.

This was the second time in four days the two teams were meeting. The first time was at Kasarani where Kenya, once again, came from a goal down to emerge 3-1 victors.

Sellasie Otieno, Ronald Reagan, and Mathew Mwendwa struck once each to cancel out the opening goal by the opponents courtesy of Nogh Hussein.

Kenya are in Group C in the Cecafa competition alongside Ethiopia and Sudan while Group A have hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti. Group B is composed of Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan and .

Rising Stars Squad; Goalkeepers; Maxwell Mulili (AFC ), Bixente Otieno (Wazito), Elvis Ochieng (City Stars).

Defenders: Boniface Mwangemi ( ), Omar Somobwana (AFC Leopards), Joseph Levin (Naivas), Wardfine Akhatsika (Chebuyusi High School), Kelvin Mose (Uweza), Alphonse Omija ( ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Rolland Ashimoto (Kakamega High School), Steiner Musasia (Talanta), Nicholas Omondi (Gor Mahia), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth).

Midfielders: Enoch Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Ronald Reagan (Kariobangi Sharks), Alphonse Washe ( ), Hamid Mohammed (Bandari), Danson Kiprono (Zoo), Ian Simiyu ( ), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Mwakio Kisaka (Riruta United), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Telvin Maina (Kisumu All-Stars), Arnold Onyango (USA).

Forwards: Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja ( ), Stephen Otieno (Bongonaya), Kappen Samuel (Liberty), Sellasie Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), Unaiz Shajani (Starfield Elite FC).