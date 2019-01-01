Harun Shakava was a great leader for Gor Mahia - Kenneth Muguna

The K’Ogalo midfielder praises the outgoing captain, saying the Kenyan champions have lost a great leader

midfielder Kenneth Muguna admits the club have lost a great leader in Harun Shakava.

Shakava ended his five-year stay with K’Ogalo late last week, opting to join Zambian outfit Nkana FC.

The Kenyan international believes the former skipper has achieved much at the club, and it will be a challenge for his successor to emulate him.

“I wish [Harun] Shakava well, he has been a good leader for the club and it will be a huge challenge for the next captain to match him,” Muguna told Goal in an interview.

“While at Gor Mahia, he has achieved more and it has been a pleasure to be captained by him. The entire team is definitely going to miss him, but we have players who can fill the void left.”

On who will be the next captain, the 2016 Kenyan Premier League ( ) MVP said everyone has to come in and help the team.

“I think it is not about who deserves the armband, I think first we need everybody to be a leader whether you have the armband or not," he added.

Shakava took the captaincy from Musa Mohammed, who now also plays for Nkana.