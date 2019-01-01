Kenneth Muguna: Gor Mahia must remain humble and stay focused

The K’Ogalo captain urges his teammates not to get carried away after lifting their first trophy of the season on Sunday

captain Kenneth Muguna admits his team should stay focused and humble despite securing their first trophy on Sunday.

A second-half goal by midfielder Lawrence Juma against helped K’Ogalo to lift their second Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup in three seasons.

Muguna insists more is needed for the club to post positive results in the competitions they are taking part in this season.

“As a team we are happy because we have achieved one of our targets this season,” Muguna told Goal.

“It is great starting the season with a trophy but we have to stay humble and remain focused since we still have a long way to go.

“It starts with our game this weekend against Aigle Noir of Burundi in the Caf .

"We need a win to advance to the next stage and it is all we are working on; we will have to put an assured performance to stand a chance.”

After a barren draw in Bujumbura, Burundi, Gor Mahia will have to get a win of any type to make it to the next round.

The aggregate winner will face the winner between Association Sportive de la Societe Nigerienne des Produits Petroliers (SONIDEP) of and Union Sportive de la Médina d'Alger, (USMA) of .