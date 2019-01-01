Muguna: Gor Mahia captain on the importance of winning the Super Cup

The new captain believes triumph over Bandari in Machakos will motivate the players before the season starts

captain Kenneth Muguna has explained the importance of winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup trophy.

The champions are set to face in the curtain-raiser of the domestic season ahead of the 2019/20 KPL campaign.

“It is still too early to talk about the new season, but after making many signings we know most teams are plotting on how to stop us from winning the title for the fourth season in a row," Muguna told The Standard.

"We are all motivated ahead of Saturday's match because it’s like a final with a lot at stake. The ultimate prize is to start the season on a high note by winning the trophy."

The former and KF Tirana midfielder also spoke about his new role at the club. Muguna was appointed Gor Mahia's captain after Harun Shakava left to join Zambia's Nkana FC.

“Of course this armband comes with a lot of expectation, but for me, I feel no pressure. In fact, it is the opposite. I’m really motivated and ready to contribute more to the team through this position," continued the midfielder.

"By the way, it is not about being a captain, but what we are going to achieve as a team. Just like before, I will continue pushing myself and teammates as we hope to win more trophies.”

Muguna will lead the Green Army against the Dockers at Kenyatta Stadium for the Super Cup showdown.