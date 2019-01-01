Kenneth Muguna: Gor Mahia captain rallies fans to stick behind the team

The K’Ogalo skipper urges fans to pull in one direction as they get ready to kick off the season with a league match against the Brewers

captain Kenneth Muguna has called on the fans to stick behind the team as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season kicks off on Friday.

K’Ogalo will be seeking to clinch a fourth consecutive title this season and have been drawn to face FC in their league opener at Kisumu Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Muguna - who was handed the club’s armband following the exit of defender Harun Shakava - said the fans should come together for the club to achieve a good season.

“Here we go again, a very important match [against Tusker] for us, the hard work begins now as we forget about our victory over the weekend,” Muguna wrote on his official Facebook page.

Article continues below

“Let's all stick together since we still have a long way to go and a lot of challenges to face as we always say it’s about the team and we need each other to be.”

The Kenyan champions have already won their first trophy this season after beating FC by a solitary goal to lift the KPL Super Cup.

Big-spending Wazito FC, Tusker, and Bandari FC are among the team’s which have been touted to challenge Gor Mahia for the crown this season.