Kenneth Muguna: Gor Mahia are still hurt by Caf Champions League exit

The skipper believes the league champions lack maturity in continental assignments

captain Kenneth Muguna insists the team have to mature for them to have an impact in the Caf .

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions were eliminated by Algerian side USM Alger after losing 6-1 in aggregate and were relegated to the Caf Confederation Cup. The skipper, who scored the only goal, believes K'Ogalo can do better in the continent if they avoid making mistakes at the back.

"We are still hurt by our elimination from the competition, we had aimed at going all the way this season," Muguna told Goal on Thursday.

"Despite going out we have learned many things; the vital lesson is maturity. We have to mature as a team and avoid making silly mistakes because the opponents will always punish us."

The 23-year old is also disappointed by comments made by a section of the fans who feel the current crop of players is weak.

"Three years ago, Gor Mahia was not participating in any continental competition, and if they did, they rarely went past the first preliminary round. So how can this team, which won the KPL Super Cup and are still unbeaten in the league, be weak?

"We are still in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs and are still aiming at doing better," Muguna concluded.

Muguna was on target against in their KPL game played on Wednesday as the champions claimed a 2-0 win.