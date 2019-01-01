Kenneth Muguna and Sebastien Migne exudes confidence after the second day of Harambee Stars training

Migne is expected to trim the Harambee Stars squad to 26 players before jetting out for residential training in Europe

midfielder Kenneth Muguna has revealed the goals he wants to achieve with the Kenyan national team.

Muguna is one of the 27 players in a training camp at Kasarani, and the midfielder said he is working hard to prove his credentials to coach Sebastien Migne, having been included in the Harambee Stars squad for the Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers.

"I am happy to be back into the national team and my dream is always to remain a national team player for a long time to come," Muguna told the press after the Tuesday training session at Kasarani.

"The season has been tough with a lot of challenges and I will candidly say that. Personally, it took me time to reach the levels I wanted as a player and I am happy I managed it and now I am here with my Harambee Stars teammates."

Meanwhile, Migne admitted that he is satisfied with the players he is handling at the training camp as they prepare for both the and Chan qualifiers.

“I am happy with the turnout. I have had a chance to assess most of the players in the Chan squad, which is a positive step in our preparations,” Migne told the FKF's official portal.

The Afcon team is expected to leave the country for on May 31, where they will hold a 19-day training camp before heading to for the Afcon finals.

The Harambee Stars will play two friendly matches while in Europe, against Madagascar on June 7 and the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15.

will open the Afcon campaign against on June 23 at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo before playing and in the other two Group C matches.

Kenya will face Burundi in August in a Chan 2020 qualifier, and the winner will either play Sudan or Tanzania in the second round of qualifiers.

Ethiopia will host the competition in January next year.