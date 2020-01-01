Kennedy Owino: Gor Mahia complete signing of Western Stima defender

The former Sony Sugar star is the fourth player to ditch the Powermen and join the Green Army ahead of the 2020/21 league competition

’s giants have continued with their raid on after signing defender Kennedy Owino.

Owino becomes the fourth player Gor Mahia have signed from their Kenyan Premier League rivals who are struggling to hold onto their first team assets.

Midfielder Sydney Ochieng, striker Benson Omalla, and goalkeeper Samuel Njau are the other players who have signed for the Green Army side in the ongoing transfer period from Western Stima.

“Defender Kennedy Owino joins Gor Mahia. We are pleased to announce the arrival of centre-back Kennedy Owino from Western Stima,” the record champions announced on Wednesday.

Owino has been signed on the same day as John Ochieng who arrived from Sugar. Gor Mahia are deep in transfer business as they revamp the team that will hopefully help them have an impressive campaign in the Caf .

Their focus will also be on the league where they have dominated in the last four occasions.

Owino who previously featured for the relegated side is arriving with the future of centre-back Charles Momanyi remains unclear.

Momanyi is a target for and his exit, should he fail to agree on a contract renewal with Gor Mahia, will mean he will be the second defender to leave.

His partner for the previous few seasons Joash Onyango left and joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC on a two-year deal.

K’Ogalo have since signed another centre-back Andrew ‘ ’ Juma from while Tito Okello from ’s Vipers SC and Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor are the other new stars on board.

According to a source close to the club, Gor Mahia are not yet done with the acquisition of new players so far.

“The club is looking forward to completing another three deals before they are satisfied that they are indeed ready for the future challenges,” the source told Goal.

It is also understood the Kenyan giants will unveil one or two foreign players in the coming days.

Burundian Jules Ulimwengu is reportedly on their radar although previous reports indicated he is interested to join archrivals AFC instead.

Rumours linking Gor Mahia with AFC Leopards’ Austin Odhiambo have also somewhat faded but since the transfer window is still wide open, the move cannot be entirely written off.