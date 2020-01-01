Kenfoca: Interim chairman Matano urges coaches to join body

Several tacticians paid a visit to former Harambee Stars coach Rishadi Shedu and offered monetary aid

The National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) interim chairman Robert Matano has urged tacticians to come together and act in unison to stand a chance of getting support from corporates.

Kenfoca was formed two months ago to rival the Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca), who are accused of not benefiting coaches, especially those who have retired.

The FC boss stated coaches are suffering and no one can step in to help if they remain disorganised.

"We have to be united to get help, but if we are not, no one can help you, not even the corporates," Matano told Goal.

"This is an association which is made for all coaches in the country, and to get the benefits, you have to be a member. Coaches are facing tough times, they are suffering because they do not have a medical scheme for themselves as well as their families.

"We are also starting a Savings and Credit Co-operative (Sacco) where all coaches can contribute and later get loans for development after their careers have ended."

The experienced tactician was speaking on behalf of Kenfoca when they visited ailing former Harambee Stars coach Rishadi Shedu. The coaches had come to console the veteran tactician, who recently lost his wife.

"We have come here to visit our ailing brother and condole with him," Matano stated while handing the veteran tactician Sh34,000 raised by his colleagues.

"It is indeed tough times for us, but we have to try and stand with our own especially when they need our help."

The current Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL) side Makolanders FC coach also revealed how he has been coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been tough on my side; going through many challenges and sometimes it is tricky. For example, you need Sh2 million for treatment but you manage to fund-raise Sh100,000 only," the former coach told Goal.

"The federation has ignored us during the time of need when we have nowhere to run to. I challenge them to start an emergency kit and insurance cover for coaches."

The coaches who were present included Elvis Nandwa, Elvis Ayany, Benjamin Omukaba, Japheth Akhulia, John Njogu and Anwar Sadat.