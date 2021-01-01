Ken Odhiambo: Sofapaka confirm appointment of former Bandari head coach

The news comes after Goal had revealed the Harambee Stars assistant tactician was headed to Batoto ba Mungu

Football Federation Premier League side have officially confirmed the appointment of Ken Odhiambo as head coach.

The Harambee Stars assistant head coach will now take charge of the former Premier League champions after the exit of John Baraza. Baraza, a legend at Batoto ba Mungu, exited the stage after a poor start and now Odhiambo is expected to come and help turn around the fortunes of the Wundanyi-based club.

“Ken Odhiambo has been appointed new club head coach,” Sofapaka confirmed the appointment of the former Nairobi City Stars head coach on Friday. “Odhiambo joins the club from coastal based side Football Club and will be deputised by coach Mike Muiruri.”

Odhiambo revealed the reason that made him join the club and what he would like to achieve with Batoto ba Mungu.

“I am very delighted to join Sofapaka club,” he added. “This a big club and the ambitions are so clear that when the president [Elly Kalekwa] talked to me I felt it was a good opportunity to join the club and help achieve their targets.

“The club has a good set of players who are very talented, skilful and of good quality. I believe they are capable of achieving a lot. When the president reached out to me, his desires were so clear for the club and that is winning the title.

“This is what made it easier for me to decide on joining the club.”

Baraza left after the club lost the season opener 1-0 against the Dockers in Mombasa before they picked a 3-1 win against . The 3-0 loss at Kasarani against AFC marked the end of Baraza’s second reign at the 2009 league winners.

The former Harambee Stars centre-forward was the second tactician to leave his Premier League side in the ongoing season after Tomas Trucha had ended his association with AFC Leopards.

Odhiambo’s arrival at Sofapaka from Bandari is the latest exchange of talent by the two clubs after recent moves by goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana and Cliff Kasuti to the coastal side.

, Nairobi City Stars, , Bidco United and AFC Leopards will be Odhiambo’s first five rivals in the new year at Sofapaka.