Ken Kenyatta: Ushuru FC will fight to the end in the race for KPL promotion

Only five points separate leaders Wazito from fifth-placed Ushuru with two matches remaining this season

Ushuru FC head coach Ken Kenyatta is still hopeful of making it to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for next season.

The National Super League (NSL) side is currently fourth on the log with 70 points, four points outside the promotion bracket with just two rounds to go.

However, the former goalkeeper is confident his team can rise to the occasion and still make it to the top tier.

“We are not giving up at all, this is football and anything can happen, we just have to win our remaining two matches,” Kenyatta told Goal.

“There is no guarantee that the teams above us can win all their games. As Ushuru, we are going to fight to the end, that is the most important thing.

“Yes, we understand the fate is not in our hands, we will need a bit of luck to finish in the top three, but we are not going to lose hope.”

The Taxmen will face Kangemi All-Stars on Wednesday before winding the season down against Police.

Wazito, Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima occupy the first three positions.