Kelvin Opiyo: Omollo on why Posta Rangers signed goalkeeper from AP Bomet

The new custodian will bring much-needed competition to first-choice Jairus Adira and Brian Omondi

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta have continued the restructuring process with the signing of goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo from the National Super League side AP Bomet.

The Mailmen have been having problems at the back, and the technical bench was keen on improving the department before the 2020/21 KPL season starts. The Nairobi-based charges have been under transition since last season as they build towards getting to the top.

"Opiyo is our latest player, a goalkeeper from National Super League side AP Bomet," head coach Sammy Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"Despite playing in the second-tier side, he is a good custodian who has the ability and potential needed to be successful in the top-tier. I have seen him play and I must admit he is a talented goalkeeper."

The 50-year-old former defender has also explained the impact the new goalkeeper, 26, is bringing in the Mailmen's squad.

"For players to perform well, they need competition, it will make them give their best to stand a chance of being considered in the starting team," Omollo continued.

"It is the same thing Opiyo is bringing in the team, stiff competition, this will make Jairus Adira and Brian Omondi work more because if they don't, their positions will be at risk."

The tactician had earlier confirmed he will not make big changes in his team ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Mailmen finished 11th in the abandoned Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season and the former Kenya international believes consistency is key for his team to perform better.

"No wholesale changes in the transfer window because we want to build on the momentum we had," Omollo told Goal.

"Bringing in many new players or releasing many players mean we are again building and it will take time. It has been our major undoing in the past two or so seasons and we do not intend to repeat the same mistakes."

So who is coming in?

"I am going for three players to bolster my defence," Omollo revealed.

"The midfield and forward line have been good, we did not struggle and it is just a matter of fine-tuning. However, my defence was shaky and we ended up conceding cheap goals, goals we could have avoided.

"It is for this reason I want to ensure we bring players who will add real quality at the back."