Keli: FKF does not value local-based players in Kenya

The former Kenyan player has hit out at FKF for allegedly looking down on local-based players for the national team

Former Harambee Stars striker Jacob Keli feels the Football Federation (FKF) does not value local players.

This is after the Federation stated they could not settle allowances of national team players due to their financial problems.

However, Keli questions this reasoning with the following point.

“If it was Wanyama [Victor} or Timbe [Ayub] with the team, do you think money could have been a problem?” Keli posed to Nation TV.

“The thing is, local players are not valued and this is why even the players were demoralized, you could tell from the way they were playing against .

“You cannot say this country has no ability to pay just 25 players, it is something which should be addressed, it hurts.”

The national team Harambee Stars were eliminated in Chan by neighbours Tanzania 4-1 in the shootout following a 0-0 aggregate score.