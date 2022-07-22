Kelechi Nwakali: Ponferradina sign former Arsenal midfielder

The 24-year-old will remain in the Spanish Segunda division after joining the Estadio El Toralin giants

Ponferradina have announced the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

Although details of the contract in terms of fee and duration were not revealed by the second division side, the 24-year-old is expected to play a key role in the club’s quest to gain promotion to La Liga next season.

“Kelechi Nwakali is a new player for SD Ponferradina,” a statement from the club's website read.

“The new blue-and-white midfielder will continue his career in LaLiga SmartBank, in which he has competed in the last two campaigns at AD Alcorcon and SD Huesca.”

Arsenal acquired the services of the Nigeria international from Diamond Football Academy in 2016, on the back of his impressive performances at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball Award.

However, he could not break into the Gunners’ first team throughout his three-year stay and had to make do with loan spells at MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo and Porto B.

In 2019, Nwakali was snapped up Huesca as a free agent. In his maiden season at the Estadio El Alcoraz, he featured in just five games as the Spaniards got promoted to the Spanish elite division.

The club’s demotion to the second-tier saw him sent to Alcorcon for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Huesca terminated his contract on April 5, 2022, with the Super Eagle hitting out at the Spanish side over their "inhumane" treatment of him before they sent him packing.

Part of his statement on social media read: "It comes with huge regret that I am writing this message after SD Huesca announced the termination of my contract.

"I have kept silent out of respect for the Huesca fans and my team-mates, but I will no longer suffer in silence. The time has come for people to know the truth and why these past few months have been awful for me and my family.

"In December 2021, I experienced the biggest honour of my life after I received a full international call-up for my beloved Nigeria.

"But the joy of this moment quickly came crashing down when the club's sporting director, Ruben Garcia, put extreme pressure on me not to go to AFCON due to it 'not being an important tournament'. He told me that if I go to Afcon will not play for Huesca again. This behaviour and the lack of respect shown to my country Nigeria was truly heart-breaking and it was just the latest example of the club attempting to bully me into getting their own way.

"For months the club has been abusing its power to bully me into signing a new contract. These tactics have included paying me late on numerous contract.”

Nwakali could make his debut when Ponferradina take on Racing Club de Ferrol in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.