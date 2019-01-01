Keita Balde scores, sees red as Inter Milan secure Champions League berth

The Senegal international scored and was sent off as the Nerazzurri squeezed past Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men

Keita Balde endured mixed feelings in Milan’s 2-1 win over in an Italian encounter at Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

The international broke the deadlock in the 51st minute of the game after receiving a pass from Matteo Politano.

Then in the 76th minute, Hamed Junior Traore leveled for Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men following Salih Ucan’s assist.

With nine minutes to time, Radja Nainggolan scored the match-winning goal to help his side end the season on a winning note.

Having been cautioned earlier, Balde saw his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off in added time.

The victory ensured that Inter ended the season with a ticket after finishing fourth on the table with 69 points from 38 games.

Article continues below

Balde ended his debut campaign with Inter with five goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

He will hope to play a part for Senegal in the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

The Terenga Lions are in Group C alongside , and .